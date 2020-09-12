General News

Govt to abolish double-track system - Dep Education Minister assures

Deputy Education Minister, Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum

Deputy Education Minister responsible for Pre-tertiary Education, Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum has disclosed that government is ready to abolish the double-track system in the next few years after putting in strategic measures.

According to him, some of the measures put in place by the government to ensure a systematic abolishment of the double-track system included strategic planning and construction of facilities in deprived schools within the next four years.



Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum also revealed that the idea behind the double-track system introduced by the government in 2018 was to allow every student and not to deprive anyone of attaining Senior High School education.



The deputy minister added that huge investments have been made by the government to ensure that education propels the nation’s growth.

Dr Adutwum, who doubles as the MP for Bosomtwe, also disclosed that constructors were working around the clock to complete various projects in his district to increase the rate of literacy to benefit the country in the long run.









