Govt to be strict on Coronavirus restrictions this Easter – Akufo-Addo warns

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed regrets about how government failed to protect the gains made in the fight against Coronavirus prior to the Christmas festivities for the active cases to spike afterwards.

He has, therefore, announced that government will work together with the security agencies to ensure that this time -during and after Easter – guards are not let down.



He made this known in his Easter message to Ghanaians in a nationwide broadcast on Thursday, April 1.



“The [Ghana] Police Service will ensure strict conformity with the restrictions and anyone found to be flouting them will be dealt with in accordance with the laws."



“We all saw how the gains we made prior to last year’s Christmas where our active case count stood in the hundreds were eroded because of our failure to continue to adhere to the protocols."

“Collectively, we have since worked hard to ensure a marked reduction in the number of active cases and government together with the security services will make sure that this time the gains are protected.”



President Akufo-Addo asked citizens to be each other’s keeper “until Covid-19 is eradicated and poses no more threats to our lives and livelihoods”.



Ghana’s current active cases stand at 1,775 as of Sunday, March 28.



Cumulatively, over 90,000 cases have been recorded since the outbreak of the disease in March last year.