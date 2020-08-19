Regional News

Greater Accra Regional Minister cautions WASSCE students against malpractices

Students writing their exams

Mr Ishmael Ashitey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, has cautioned students writing the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASCCE) against examination malpractices as that could greatly affect their integrity.

Mr Ashitey gave the advice, on Monday, when he visited final year students of the West African Senior High School (WASS) and Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC) who are writing the WASSCE.



The Minister was accompanied by the National Director in-charge of Basic and Secondary Schools at the Ghana Education Service (GES), Madam Patty Assan, the Regional Director of Ghana Education Service, Ms Monica Ankrah, the Municipal Chief Executive of La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Assembly, Madam Jennifer Dede Adjabeng, and other officials of the GES.



Interacting with the candidates, Mr Ashitey said his visit was to acquaint himself with the happenings of the on-going WASSCE and to encourage the students to repose a lot of confidence in what they had learned.



The success of their examination, he said, depended on their input and conduct at the examination, hence, urged them to equip themselves well to score high marks.



The Minister, however, commended the candidates for adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols.



In both schools, all the candidates were smartly dressed and in their face masks.

Madam Ankrah also praised the candidates for the orderly manner in which they conducted themselves from the beginning of the exam.



She told them not to depend on any question leakages that would encourage them to neglect their studies.



Madam Adjabeng, on her part, entreated the candidates to put in their maximum best to emerge with flying colours, and expressed satisfaction about the measures put in place to ensure a successful examination.



Mr Charles Obeng Asante, the Public Relations Officer of the Municipal GES Directorate, said out of 771 candidates presented by WASS, 427 of them were males with 344 were females.



PRESEC, on the other hand, presented 972 candidates.



The Regional Minister early on made a similar visit to the Adentan-Fafraha Community Day Senior High School.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.