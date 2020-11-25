Gwendolyne Brown mourns Rawlings

Gwendolyne Brown with late President Jerry John Rawlings

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Young intellectual, Gwendolyne Brown has joined the growing list of sympathizers to mourn former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The alumna of Southampton University described the passing of the ex Ghana leader as a great loss taking into account his immense contribution to the socio-economic development of Ghana as a whole.



To Gwendolyne, her only personal contact with the former Ghana leader corrected her hitherto erroneous impression about the tough-talking statesman.



In 2018, Gwendolyne after sheer academic excellence in the UK paid a courtesy call on the deceased at his Ridge residence who developed a special liking for the young academician due to her brilliance particularly in English Language (Literature).



At the visit, the ex-president encouraged the Southampton University graduate to go all out in her academic pursuit.



President Rawlings told Gwendolyne “You have demonstrated gross brilliance in the academia, we have to encourage young ladies like you to strive for greater heights. I was enthused when I read your profile and what you are doing in your field of endeavour-economics and politics.



“Call on me anytime you are in town, I support young folks like you who are striving to get to the top, I am proud of you and I will urge you not to relent but go the extra mile.

"You are a real genius, the marks you scored deserve high commendation, it rarely happens, a black student showing superiority among whites on foreign land is commendable, don't relent, strive to achieve more."



Gwendolyne, former pupil of Seven Great Princes Academy, Dansoman in a touching message said "... meeting with the former president had a positive impact in many aspects of my life. I left his residence highly motivated because of his words.



“He was indeed a great leader, before the visit, l heard and read a lot about him, but he earned my respect when he told me maintaining excellence at one's peak is critical to success in life.



“May the good Lord grant the bereaved family what it takes to go through these trying times."



Rawlings passed on to eternity last week at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness. He was 73.

