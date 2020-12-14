He that handles a matter wisely finds good – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama was in church on Sunday to thank God for seeing him and his National Democratic Congress (NDC) party through Election 2020.

Mahama came second in a contest of 12 presidential candidates after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo polled a total of 6,70,413 votes representing 51.59% to come first.



In a Facebook post after a church service at the Ringway Assemblies of God Church with his running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang and his family, Mahama said: “He that handles a matter wisely shall find good: and whoever trusts in the LORD, happy is he. Proverbs 16:20.”



Mahama has since rejected the results of Election 2020, serving notice he will use “all legitimate means to reverse” the travesty of justice.



Speaking at a press conference at the headquarters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mahama said “it was clear that the NDC won the presidential and parliamentary elections” but the Electoral Commission rigged.

He promised to use “legitimate means” available to challenge the results, serving notice that “I’m unwilling to accept the verdict of a flawed election.”



He added: “The sacred verdict of the people must be protected. It has been my pledge throughout my service to do exactly that. No amount of trickery will erase the verdict of the people.”



“The EC and its chairperson have been used to manipulate results. The use of the military in this election is unprecedented in our history. We would not accept anything short of a legitimate result. The EC has never brought its credibility to its historic low.”



“We’re unable to accept the outcome of the election as declared by the EC. These results are flawed. We’ll take all legitimate steps to revert this travesty of justice,” he noted.