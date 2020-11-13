He was a humble and a respectful man – Nunoo-Mensah eulogizes Rawlings

The late former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings

Former Chief of Defense Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier Joseph Nunoo-Mensah has described Late Former President Jerry John Rawlings as a humble and respectful individual who today’s politicians can learn from.

“Rawlings had great respect for the elders, he is respectful,” Brigadier Joseph Nunoo-Mensah said.



The former Chief of Defence Staff also revealed that the late Jerry Rawlings did not capture political power because he wanted to enrich himself but rather to ensure the national cake is fairly distributed across.



“He didn’t come to power for himself, he came to power to develop the country. So we can look at his life and learn a lot from it”, he revealed in an interview with Adom FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



“On the whole, I think he did well for this country and so we should all remember him for what he did for Ghana,” he added.



Former President Rawlings is dead



Ghana’s former President Jerry John Rawlings died Thursday morning [November 12, 2020] at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) in Accra at the age of 73.

He had been on admission at Korle Bu for about a week for an ailment and his last public appearance was during his mother’s burial ceremony on October 24, 2020.



Mr Rawlings’ father was Scottish whilst his mother was Ghanaian.



Funeral arrangements



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday announced that there would be a state burial for the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.







The President, made the announcement when the family of the late president formally informed him of the passing of Mr Rawlings at the Jubilee House in Accra.

President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House directed the Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Opare to liaise with the Rawlings family and draw up a plan for his burial.



“I know the feeling of family on such an occasion and I think that you will understand that on the death of such a man, precedence has to be given to the state of Ghana. The chief of staff will be in contact with Colonel Agbotui to make sure he’s given a befitting exit,” President Akufo Addo said.



“I am determined to do that and his contribution to this country’s history is there for all to see. And at the end, if he’s had to leave, I think a grateful nation should show its appreciation of him in the manner that it organises his send off,” he added.



