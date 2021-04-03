'Height of stupidity': Inusah Fuseini slams ignorant calls to oust Minority leadership

Former Tamale Central Member of Parliament, Inusah Fuseini

Former Tamale Central Member of Parliament, Inusah Fuseini, has stated that changing the leadership of the Minority Caucus in Parliament will be the "height of stupidity,"

His views represent a vote of confidence in the current Minority Leader Haruna Idrissu, whose leadership has come under attack in recent times.



Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM's news program last Thursday, Fuseini admitted that recent events passed for a crisis but that the Haruna Idrissu-led caucus will prevail.



“In the stormy waters, captains do not jump ship. They use all their leadership skills and capabilities to steady the boat and when the storm calms and the boat is steady then they can choose to lay down their tools, but this is not the time.



"We don’t have to push the leadership out and doing so now with the greatest of respect will be the height of stupidity.”



The former MP also averred that the minority stood to suffer in the event that those calling for an overhaul of the leadership have their way.

“As of now, I don’t support it. We will be worse off in Parliament because I don’t think they deserve to be changed. I think that some people calling for change are exercising that in a position of ignorance.



"They do not know the full fact and, therefore, want to make a decision without appreciating the circumstances under which we do some things in Parliament.”



He joins Cletus Avoka, a former Majority Leader, who had earlier warned against any attempts to oust Haruna Idrissu as Minority Leader.



Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress, NDC, Council of Elders, party executives and its Parliamentary leadership held a meeting on April 1 to address issues that had rocked party unity for the better part of this month.



The recent calls for the head of Haruna and his lieutenants comes on the back of the resignation of North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa from Parliament's Appointments Committee citing "personal reasons and principles."

So far, Ablakwa whose resignation was presented to the Speaker of Parliament and has been accepted, has not stated explicitly on what principle he had resigned even though it is widely believed that it is allied to decision to unanimously approve Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister.



There has also been an open critique of the leadership by MP for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, who in various media interviews, expressed his frustration and disappointment, particularly with Ofori-Atta's approval.



Earlier this month, the approval of three particular ministerial nominees triggered a round of backlash from officers at the national level through to supporters at the grassroots.