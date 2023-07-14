Homosexuality has been scientifically proven to be a mental disorder - Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George

One of the eight proponents of the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, Sam Nartey George, has clarified that his description of homosexuality as insanity is based on the fact that it has been proven as a mental disorder.

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, explained that the American Psychologist Association identified homosexuality as a mental disorder.



Sam George further explained that homosexuality as a mental disorder was only taken out of the Manual of Psychiatric Conditions in 1974 through persuasion and not because it was scientifically wrong.



“I regard it (homosexuality) an insanity and for your information, it was considered by the American Psychologist Association as a mental disorder until 1974. It was in I974 that homosexuality was taken out of the manual, the DSM (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders) which is the manual for psychiatric conditions. It was only in 1974 that homosexuality was taken out and it wasn’t on the basis of science. It was taken out on the basis of lobbying so the Science that determined that it was a mental condition has not been refuted.



“So, if I call it insanity, it is scientifically proven because the only reason why the American Psychologist Association took it off the manual was not on the basis of science . It being on the basis of science was that it was a mental condition like schizophrenia but in 1974, they took out of that manual on the basis of lobbying and social pressure not on the basis of science. I’m speaking to the science and so, when I call it insanity, it’s not derogatory; I’m speaking facts,” Sam George said on Legal Agenda with Matilda Boateng Nartey on GhanaWeb TV.



Eight MPs are sponsoring the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Cultural Values. These individuals include; Sam Nartey George (MP, Ningo Prampram), Emmanuel Bedzrah (MP, Ho West) Della Adjoa Sowah (MP, Kpando), John Ntim Fordjour (MP, Assin South) – the sole NPP MP sponsoring the Bill.

The remaining sponsors are Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini (MP, Tamale North), Helen Adjoa Ntoso (MP, Krachi West), Rita Naa Odoley Sowah (MP, La Dadekotopon) and Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor (MP, South Dayi).











