Legal Agenda: Is Ghana doing enough to stop market fires?

Ghana, over the years, has experienced major market fires. Major markets in the country like the Makola market, Kejetia market, Timber market among others have suffered a great deal of these ‘annual’ infernos.

Despite the many interventions provided by successive governments to curtail the wastage and the losses the country seems to encounter whenever there is a fire outbreak in the central markets, there has been no headway or progress.



On Sunday, May 21, 2023, the Ghana National Fire Service revealed that it attended to 10 fire incidents in Greater Accra alone and cautioned the public to be smart about dealing with fire.



In this episode of Legal Agenda, Matilda Boateng Nartey and her guests look at some causes of these market fires and the best ways we could prevent them from happening.



The panel, which comprises a market woman, a fire service officer and the PRO of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, will help viewers understand the best ways to handle and prevent fire outbreaks in our markets.



Furthermore, this episode of Legal Agenda throws in a state of self-reflection on how we are all helping the government, our communities and municipalities from incurring huge debts from having to reconstruct and re-fix the ruins of avoidable fire outbreaks.



Legal Agenda airs on Thursdays on GhanaWeb TV.

