Legal Agenda: Is this not madness? - Sam George defends anti-gay bill

We conclude the two-part series of GhanaWeb TV’s ‘Legal Agenda’ interview with one of the lead proponents of the anti-gay bill currently before parliament, Sam Nartey George.

In this last part, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram speaks extensively about the contents of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill.



He also speaks passionately about why he is confident the bill will be passed into law, the supposed flaws in the document, plus the kinds of persons allegedly behind the promotion of LGBTQ+ rights in the country.



“They are hypocrites and they are businessmen and women… the possibility of contracting HIV is 4%. In homosexuals, it is 40% so how then do you tell me that this is a better way of life? How?



“It makes you more alcoholic, it makes you more substance abusive, it makes you more violent to your partner, it makes you suicidal; how is this a better way of life?” he asked.

He also described the different, inconsistent attributions that the different sects of the LGBTQ+ community prefer to be called as madness.



Watch the full interview between Sam Nartey George and host of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV, Matilda Boateng Nartey, below:







