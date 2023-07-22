How Cecilia Dapaah saga has resurrected Victoria Hamah's US$1m 'dream'

Victoria Hamah and Cecilia Abena Dapaah

The ongoing case of huge monetary and material losses suffered by Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources has resurrected the case of a former appointee who was also caught in a US$1 million controversy.

People on Facebook are making posts with the name of Victoria Hamah, a former deputy minister under the John Mahama administration whose dream to make a million dollar before leaving office, cost her her job.



Commenters are calling for the resignation of Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah citing the fact that she was keeping a million dollars, 300,000 euros and 350,000 Ghana cedis in her home; which sums have allegedly been stolen by two former employees.



"We are sorry," and "we owe Victoria Hamah an apology," are some of the comments posted on Facebook whiles others have written long notes about how the two episodes are similar and calling for government to take action.



Victoria Hamah incident



Hamah was caught on tape in November 2013 allegedly saying that she plans to retire from active politics after creating a $1million fortune.



In the said leak tape, Victoria Hamah was heard making disparaging remarks about another person rumoured to be Rachel Appoh, a Deputy Minister of Gender Children and Social Protection then.



"I will not quit politics until I make one million dollars."

She was also heard criticising another deputy minister, calling her "senseless, ugly, loud and egoistic".



She was subsequently fired by the government though no official reason was given for her dismissal, the general belief was that it was due to the content of the leaked tape.



Cecilia Dapaah's losses



According to an official charge sheet from an Accra Circuit Court, the brazen thefts occurred at the couple's residence in Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra, over a three-month period from July to October 2022.



The accused, identified as Patience and Sarah, are facing serious charges, including conspiracy to commit a crime and multiple counts of stealing involving staggering amounts of money.



Not only were monetary assets stolen, but the accused also allegedly made off with personal belongings of Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, such as valuable clothes, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry. The stolen items amounted to a shocking value of GH¢95,000 and US$95,000.



Further accusations involved Patience acting alone in the theft of cultural treasures, including six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at US$3,000, which belonged to the minister's husband.

The court has also charged three additional individuals in connection with the thefts, revealing the complexity of the case.



The accused allegedly used the stolen funds to finance various properties and purchases, including renting a 3-bedroom apartment and a store in Tamale, buying vehicles, and funding other personal expenses.



The court has adjourned the case to August 2, 2023, while investigations continue.





















