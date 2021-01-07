‘How can you bring military personnel to the chamber of Parliament? – NDC MPs-elect cry out

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament-elect have questioned why armed military personnel will be ordered into the chamber of Parliament.

The armed military personnel came into the chamber after prolonged bouts of disagreement.



Immediately the armed military men stormed the chamber, the MPs-elect started singing the Ghana National Anthem with a repetition of the last sentence of the first stanza “And help us to resist oppressors’ rule, with all our will and might for evermore.”



“The chamber is a representative of the people...how can you bring the military to the chamber?” the NDC MPs were heard yelling.



The voting process is in accordance with Article 104 (4) of the 1992 Constitution and Standing Order 9 (1) which demands that the election of the Speaker shall be done by secret ballot where more than one candidate is nominated.

The voting exercise was to elect either Prof. Mike Oquaye nominated by the NPP or Alban Bagbin nominated by the NDC as Speaker.



Watch the video below:



