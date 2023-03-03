3
Menu
News

How crowd besieged renovated Kumasi Central Mosque during inauguration by Bawumia

Video Archive
Fri, 3 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on Friday, March 3, 2023, inaugurated the Kumasi Central Mosque, which he renovated with his funds.

The 7000-seater mosque, arguably the second largest in the country, has a 100-capacity ablution centre and 30 underground washrooms.

The renovation and refurbishment of the mosque were done by Bawumia in fulfilment of a promise he made to the Muslim community in the Ashanti Region.

A viral video sighted by GhanaWeb showed a sea of people, suspected to be Muslims, at the grounds of the Kumasi Central Mosque during the inauguration.

The crowd of people was all trying to enter the Mosque, where the vice president and other dignitaries were during the inauguration.

The video which was shared by the Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri and Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh Dompreh was captioned “The DMD (Dr Mahamudu Bawumia) factor”.

Watch the video below:





You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:

Watch the new episode of The Lowdown below:



IB/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Related Articles: