How this woman realised her husband used ‘for girls’ charm to marry her

Gifty Adwoa, a Ghanaian egg seller, has narrated on GhanaWeb TV’s Everyday People how she realized she got married to her husband under a love spell.

She stated that she was in the sixth grade at the time her husband proposed love to her, but she refused his proposal, which she claims compelled him to use a love spell on her.



According to Gifty, “He proposed to me, and I told him I was schooling. I didn't know what happened, but before I realized it, I had been married to this man. I had wanted to become a nurse. When my mother was in labor, she went through hell, and it was a nurse's intervention that saved her life. Witnessing my mother go through such pain, I promised myself that I would go to school, learn the English Language, and become a nurse so I could help my family.”



But Gifty says she was able to discover she married under a love spell when her second daughter died, and some customary rites were performed.



She told GhanaWeb’s Eugenia Diabah that, “The truth started coming out after my second daughter died. In my hometown, when such customary rites are performed, the deceased will say everything. After the customary rites, the ghost of my daughter started revealing things, and my husband confirmed that it's true.”



She added that after going through such a distressing situation, she divorced the man and decided to move from Tatale to Accra to make a living.



Arriving in Accra was not that easy, she said, since she had to engage in minor work so she could provide her next meal for the day.

She said although she has a business she’s engaged in, which is selling eggs, the money she gets at the end of every sale can't sustain her, adding that she has to sometimes beg people for money before she can feed herself, her daughter, and her husband whose business has collapsed.



