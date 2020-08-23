General News

Human element in WASSCE excessive - Education Watch

The Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare has expressed concerns over what he says is the excessive human element in the operational procedure of West African Examination Council hence the rampant leakage of exams papers.

He also expressed reservations about the structure of WAEC, saying it makes it difficult to demand checks and balances.



Speaking on Starr FM’s ‘Analyses’, Mr Asare noted “the human element at WAEC is too much. As a state, the way we have structured WAEC makes it difficult to demand checks and balances.”



The ongoing WASSCE exams has been riddled with scandals, the latest being the leakage of contact details of examiners.



Chemistry practical paper written by the students was circulating on various social media platforms before the day of the exam.

Mr Asare insisted that “WAEC hasn’t confronted the issue [exams leakage] head-on.”



He noted “what happens is, every year they deny. WAEC admitting that the core maths leaked tells you there is some leakage going on between their strongroom and the schools.”





