I couldn’t pursue medicine in Legon because I got a B in English – UCC 2023 Best Medical Student who swept 16 awards

Dr. Nathaniel Nii Cudjoe

Wed, 12 Apr 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The overall graduating medical student from the University of Cape Coast and sixteen awardees during the 55th congregation of the University, Dr. Nathaniel Nii Cudjoe, has shared his experience on his journey to pursuing higher education in 2015 after completing Senior High School.

Dr. Nathaniel Nii Cudjoe indicated that after graduating with Seven As and a B(2) in his West African Senior School Certificate Examinations, he applied to the nation’s Premier University, the University of Ghana-Legon to pursue medicine. He said he was given admission by the University but not into the programme he applied for.

According to him, the University of Ghana offered him a Bachelor of Pharmacy programme instead of Medicine and it was because he got a B in English Language in his results.

He said after studying Pharmacy for a year at the University of Ghana, he left for the University of Cape Coast to pursue Medicine.

He said in as much as he was studying, he had some social life. He mentioned that he played games with friends and always stayed indoors.

He urged young people who want to attain greatness and be like him to set their goals clearly at the start of everything and keep them in mind in order to achieve them.

