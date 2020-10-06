I cried like a baby when I lost my mother – Akufo-Addo consoles Rawlings

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with JJ Rawlings

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he really cried like a baby when his mother died.

The President had visited the former President Jerry John Rawlings on Monday, October 5, to commiserate with him following the demise of the latter’s mother Victoria Agbotui, aged 101.



“When my mother died, I was foreign [affairs] minister of Ghana, but I cried like a baby, so I know exactly how you are feeling,” President Akufo-Addo told former President Rawlings.



Akufo-Addo further stated that the loss of a mother is totally different from the loss of a father, arguing that the love of a mother is different and very special.



He indicated that when he heard of the sudden demise of Madam Agbotui, he was on an official visit to some parts of the country, so he immediately called the former President on phone to offer his condolence and promised to visit personally when he returned to Accra.



“I got back to Accra last night and decided to call on you today,” Akufo-Addo said.

Dan Abodakpi, the Stool Father of the Anlo State, who is also the Chairperson of the Central Planning Committee of Madam Agbotui’s funeral in response, said that the family was grateful for the show of sincere solidarity by the Akufo-Addo administration.



He used the opportunity to announce that the funeral of Madam Agbotui was scheduled for Saturday, October 24. It will comprise a non-denominational service at the Forecourt of the State House, Accra, after which the body will be conveyed to Dzelukope in the Volta Region for interment.



The President was accompanied by Madam Frema Osei Opare, the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, and Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency.



The President signed the book of condolences opened in memory of Madam Agbotui.



Madam Victoria Agbotui died in the early hours of Thursday, September 24, 2020.