I don't know if Al Qaeda is in Ghana, they may well have cells in the country – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said he does not know if there are Al Qaeda terrorists in Ghana.

"The presence of Al-Qaeda in Ghana? I don’t know", the Ghanaian leader said at a joint press conference with US Vice President Kamala Harris at the Jubilee House in Accra on Monday, 27 March 2023.



"Formally, we don’t have any information to that effect", he said in response to a question from a New York Times reporter.



The president added: "It may well be that there are cells and others already in the country, but those are matters that the security agencies are very much on top of, and we are hoping that there will be no Al Qaeda presence in Ghana."



Meanwhile, Kamala Harris had earlier said the United States is interested in ensuring security in Africa as well as the health and prosperity of the continent as a whole.

Ms. Harris said this in an earlier conversation with Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Day 2 of her state visit to the gold and oil-producing West African country on Monday, 27 March 2023.



She told the President in the presence of the media of hoping to continue a conversation they two engaged in two years ago when President Akufo-Addo visited the White House.



“As President of Ghana you have been courageous and forward in terms of standing for democratic principles and we have shared commitments to those ideals and also I’m here to discuss a number of issues with you in furtherance of the conversation we started two years ago that relates to our shared interest in the prosperity and security of Ghana and of this continent so I look forward to that conversation,” Vice President Kamala Harris told Nana Akufo-Addo.



She said the conversation “will range from the work that we’ve done and will continue to do on the issue of security on this region and particularly of the African continent, and also, the work we will continue to do, that is about American investment in the wellbeing and health and prosperity of this region and understand the benefit not only to the people of Ghana but by extension the people on this continent and the American people.”