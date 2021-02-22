I have no interest in NDC’s Election Petition – Inusah Fuseini opens up

Former Roads and Highways Minister, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamal Central Alhaji Inusah Fuseini has revealed that he has no interest in Election Petition currently pending before the Supreme Court.

He told Kwame Nkrumah Tikese on Accra-based Okay FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com that it is the reason he has not been following proceedings and therefore has not made any comment about the issue.



Asked to comment on the procedures involving his party in the ongoing petition, he responded “the truth is that I have not been following the case…have you heard me speak to the matter pending before the court? I am prepared for any eventuality but the truth is that I am not interested in the case”.



Pushed to state if he is fed up with happenings, he sighed.



Former President, John Dramani Mahama is in court to seek for re-run of the 2020 election because to him, no political party won the polls.



However, John Dramani Mahama has lost all applications filed in the court including a petition to reopen his case to allow Jean Mensa testify for the elections which were run in 2020.

As a result, Lead counsel for Mr Mahama, Tsatsu Tsikata has filed two motions, which include a review of the ruling by the court on February 11, that the EC Chair cannot be compelled to mount the witness box and a stay of proceedings pending the hearing of the review application.



Mr. Mahama says the apex court made fundamental errors of law, including the ruling being per incuriam of constitutional provisions, statutes, and previous decisions of the Supreme Court.



“Among these errors, I am advised by counsel and verily believe, is an error whereby the court subordinates a provision in the Evidence Act to a rule in subsidiary legislation by the Rules of Court Committee,” point 5 of the application noted.



