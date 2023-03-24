12
I have nothing against John Mahama – Koku Anyidohu

Anyidoho And Mahama John Mahama and Koku Anyidoho

Fri, 24 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has stated that he is not at loggerheads with former president John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, he has nothing against the latter but his only problem with him (John Mahama) is the way he disrespected the late president of the republic Prof. John Evans Atta Mills.

Koku Anyidoho explained that John Mahama refused to listen to his advice to renovate Asomdwe Park, the gravesite of president Atta Mills, as a sign of respect to the former statesman.

He continued that it took an appeal to president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to rebuild the Asomdwe park to befit a burial ground for the late president.

Speaking in an interview with Neat FM, on March 23, 2023, Koku Anyidoho explained: “I don’t have a problem with him, my only problem with John Mahama is that …President Mills appointed you as running mate, so when he died, Ghanaians voted for him (John Mahama) to become president …which respect did you give to president Mills?

“You couldn’t build Asomdwee park and it took me to go on my knees to beg president Akufo-Addo to build the Asomdwee park before president Akufo Addo built the park and commissioned it."

It may be recalled that Koku Anyidoho, in April 2021 alleged that John Mahama hated him because of his loyalty to the late President John Evans Atta Mills.

He was also suspended by the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC over some conduct that breached the party’s constitution.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
