I’ll comment on election petition as a lawyer, not as NPP member – Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Obiri Boahen

The Deputy General Secretary for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Obiri Boahen has promised not to poison his commentary on the ongoing election petition.

According to him, his commentary on the case will be devoid of partisanship but rather based on the facts and his understanding of the law in order to educate the people of Ghana who have decided to follow the case and learn from it.



“As a lawyer who has a long-standing reputation even though I am a political animal, I have decided not to present a bias reportage when I’m asked to comment on this matter. I want to be fair because matters of this nature when I’m invited to contribute, I would be speaking to Ghanaians not NPP or NDC supporters. I would be speaking to people some of whom may not be interested in politics at all but they want to learn the law so that’s what I have decided to do."

He indicated that after the court’s declaration, he will wear his political lens and will be partisan in his approach to the issues.



“This is a personal decision and I want to maintain that personal decision. It will be after the determination of the petition then if I have a personal observation or reservation to make or bias reportage – once I’m an NPP man, I will tilt in a certain way – but for now, I will be fair.”