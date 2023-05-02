30
I'll join NPP if Ken Agyapong becomes 2024 flagbearer - Ex-NDC constituency chairman

Ken Ken Kennedy Agyapong NPP Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Sammy Gyamfi

Tue, 2 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former National Democratic Congress (NDC) constituency chairman in Oda in the Eastern Region, Anane Boateng Abenya has promised to join the New Patriotic Party (NPP) if delegates elect Kennedy Agyapong as flagbearer for the 2024 elections.

Chairman Abenya's support for the Assin Central lawmaker is premised on his job creation record as a businessman.

According to him Ken remained the best man to deliver Ghana from the current economic woes.

He told a gathering at which the flagbearer hopeful was present, that “If you vote for Kennedy Agyapong, I will quit NDC and join the NPP to support him.”

“So far, among all the aspirants he is the one who has the capacity to work because of what he has already done in the area of job creation,” he added.

Agyapong like fellow contender Alan Kyerematen and others have been touring the country to canvass for support of delegates ahead of the December 2024 primaries.

