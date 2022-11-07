I’m glued to my seat in Parliament – Adwoa Safo tells constituents

Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome Kwabenya constituency

The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has assured her constituents of her continuous service to them as their representative in the legislature.

The assurance comes few days after she returned from the United States, when tensions surrounding her political career seem to have abated.



Madam Sarah Adwoa Safo had been away since early months of 2021 on the back of an excuse to deal some personal issues.



By October 6, 2021, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, had indicated an indefinite extension of her leave which was supposed to have ended on August 31, 2021.



Her continuous absence from the country and consequently parliament over the period thus breached parliament’s 15-sitting-day threshold for absenteeism.



This led to the Speaker’s decision to refer her together with two other MPs to Parliament’s Privileges Committee to inquire into her absence and make recommendations to the House.

Although efforts to get the embattled MP to speak about her absence have proved futile, the House will in the coming days debate whether or not her seat should be declared vacant.



That notwithstanding, her actions over the period had also fomented discussions in the public space, creating divisions even among her own constituents and party members, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), some of whom believed that she determined to hold the party and government to ransom.



But like a Phoenix rising out the ashes, the MP who has been stripped of her responsibilities as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, has indicated that she will remain the lawmaker for the people of Dome-Kwabenya.



“Thanks to the whole constituency, especially Taifa, for all the prayers and all the support. I know I will be back and I will continue to be your Member of Parliament”, said the former Minister during her thanksgiving at some churches in her constituency on November 6, 2022.