I’m not one of the lawyers who think they know better than the court – Ampaw

Lead Counsel for the 2nd respondents, Akoto Ampaw

Lead Counsel for the 2nd respondents in the election petition hearing, Mr Akoto Ampaw has said in the Supreme Court that he is not one of the lawyers who think they know better than the justices of the court.

During one of his arguments in court on Thursday, February 18, one of the justices Gertrude Torkornoo asked him whether he was instructing the court on what to do.



But in response, Mr Akoto Ampaw said: “No, I am not one of the lawyers who think that they know better than the court.”



Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has dismissed the review application filed by lawyers of Mr John Dramani Mahama against an earlier ruling that witnesses cannot be compelled to testify.

Lawyers of the petitioner were seeking a review of the ruling to enable the chair of the 1st respondent Jean Mensa mount the witness box for cross-examination



The Chief Justice in the ruling said “We have also taken into consideration the applicants’ reliance on Article 19 Clause 13 and 296 of the 1992 Constitution. We are of the view that the applicant has failed to satisfy the court with new or important matters in reference to the constitutional provisions. In the result, the application fails and it is hereby dismissed.”