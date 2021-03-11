'I'm seeing a new leadership' - Allotey Jacobs

Suspended NDC member, Allotey Jacobs

Former NDC Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has applauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Tuesday, March 9 in parliament.

b>I Support Akufo-Addo



Allotey Jacobs further declared his full support for President Nana Akufo-Addo and his government.



“What is happening in this country, my years in politics; there’s a vast change in our governance system. I’m seeing a new type of leadership. In every organization, if it dwells very well, it depends on leadership and we’re seeing this country, when you place Kwame Nkrumah aside; for me, I will say I’m seeing a new leadership,” Allotey eulogized the President.



He added; “I’m seeing a change in our governance system . . . Building a nation, it doesn’t take one person; so, sometimes, we should put our political affiliation aside and look at what the current system is doing and give our massive support because at the end of the day, it will benefit all of us.”



Allotey further expressed delight over the President's speech saying “I enjoyed the President’s state of the nation address”.

He made these remarks on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo''.



President Akufo-Addo touched on the various sectors of the economy and outlined his achievements as well as vision in his second term in office.



Some notable things the President said are:''Mr. Speaker, Government, in four years, has recorded a number of significant milestones in our quest to formalise and modernise the Ghanaian economy. We believe it is the fairest and fastest way to achieve our goals. The National Identity Card rollout, the National Digital Property Addressing System, the interoperability of mobile money transactions, the introduction of the paperless operations at the port, e-business registration system, and access to digital financial services are all part of the drive to formalise our economy, and enhance its productivity."



''Four years ago, it sounded recklessly optimistic, but Free SHS and Free TVET are now entrenched parts of our educational setup. In a few years’ time, we can guarantee that the basic education for the workforce in our country would be at the secondary level. It is a transformational step we have taken, which should quicken the pace of development all round, and give us confidence in our future."



"Mr. Speaker, Ghana rice is the preferred choice in an increasing number of our homes, as the growing, processing and packaging of rice become a more established and attractive industry."

"During this COVID crisis, we have, mercifully, been spared the spectre of food shortages. On the contrary, thanks to Planting for Food and Jobs, food has been in abundance in our markets across the country. Throughout the ages, food processing has provided the takeoff point for the industrialisation of many nations, and we are taking that lesson to heart as we pursue the goal to industrialise, modernise and create jobs for the young people of our nation."



"The One-District-One-Factory programme is part of the anchor on which we are building the comprehensive industrialization of our country. Much of the work has now been done to put in place the framework for the rapid implementation of projects. The factories, that are currently in place and in production, reflect the underlying principle of the programme, which is the equitable distribution of development projects around the country. The prospects of our becoming the automobile hub in West Africa are growing stronger every day, with the investments being made in the country by global manufacturing giants in the automobile industry."



