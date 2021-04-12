‘I’m worried about people who cannot use parity of reasoning’ – General Mosquito ‘beats’ Majority Leader

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the NDC has chastised the Majority Leader of Parliament over claims that the Speaker of Parliament is turning Parliament into an enclave of the opposition NDC.

Speaking on Joy News, General Mosquito as Asiedu Nketia is known popularly, explained that the Majority Leader should not expect Speaker Alban Bagbin to appoint his opponents to be his advisors.



“What was Parliament before Bagbin came? If you are talking about turning something into another state, you should be interested in knowing the original state of that institution. Before Bagbin came, what was Parliament; was it an enclave of NPP...?” Asiedu Nketia asked.



He continued: “I am wondering whether Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was expecting Bagbin to appoint his opponents to advise him…people choose their advisors…I am worried about people who cannot use parity of reasoning. When something suits them, they argue in a certain way…that is not the way to build credibility.



"I didn’t expect Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who was all over the place when we were accusing the President of nepotism in his appointments and so on, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was all over the place saying that, did we expect the President to appoint his enemies as Ministers, so what has changed?”

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on Sunday, April 4, expressed worry over how Speaker Bagbin has selected at least one member of the NDC to his office as an advisor.



He accused Alban Bagbin of turning Parliament into an enclave of NDC with his appointment of six known members of the NDC, including Johnson Asiedu Nketia.



The Majority Leader stated that Parliament will suffer some integrity damages with the appointment of the NDC General Secretary onto the Parliamentary Service Board.



Asiedu Nketia, however, noted further: “Parliament is run according to the law…he should be quoting [the Standing Orders] and telling us that maybe the Constitution is against this, maybe the Standing Orders is against that, but what he is saying, he is not communicating to anybody; he is just expressing his fear and unfortunately Parliament is not run on the basis of the fears of Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu."