I never sponsored adverts against the Free SHS policy – Mahama

Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama

Former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama insists that he never sponsored adverts against the Free SHS policy which he has promised to make better if elected as President

According to him, the stance of the NDC remained and that the policy should not be introduced on the whims of a desperate politician.



To him, the constitution calls for progressively free SHS but the NPP wanted to introduce Free SHS now and that was what the NDC was and has always been against.



The former President of Ghana said he was been prophetic because from all indications, the implementation has been very poor.



“I was been prophetic, the implementation has been very poor and that is what has ended in the double track. That is what has ended up in our Free Senior High School programme been the most expensive one in the world, very wasteful,” the NDC leader said in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) sponsored over 40 adverts against the government’s flagship Free Senior High School (SHS) programme.

He furthered that the NDC, by way of thwarting the programme also went to the Supreme Court to stop the implementation of the Free SHS.



Speaking recently at the Nation Building Updates Thursday, November 26, 2020, Dr Bawumia claimed that, “They even went to the Supreme Court to stop Free SHS. They ran over 40 adverts against Free SHS. Today the NDC and their flagbearer are looking at us and saying that they started free SHS.”



According to him, it was surprising to see the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama claim ownership of the successful Free SHS programme.



“Are they confused or do they think we have short memories? Their prediction of doom for free SHS has not materialized. The results have shown that quality has not been comprised,” he added.