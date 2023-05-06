I share in my late brother's youth empowerment vision - Atta-Mills tells KEEA youth

Samuel Atta -Mills, MP for KEEA

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Constituency in the Central Region, Mr Samuel Atta-Mills, has said he shares in his late brother, former President John Evans Atta-Mills' vision of empowering the youth to fill the political gaps in the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He recalled the yeoman's job facilitated by his late brother while he was alive to have the likes of John Dramani Mahama, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Cassiel Ato Forson and the party's current General Secretary, Fiifi Faivi Kwetey, then youths, to gain ground in the NDC by personally inspiring them.



The MP assured the KEEA NDC youth wing he will continue from where his late brother left off, by investing more in the youth.



He pledged better employment opportunities for the youth should he retain his candidature in the party's May 13 parliamentary primaries and subsequently retain the seat in the 2024 general elections.



Mr Samuel Atta-Mills made this declaration at the constituency's youth wing general meeting themed 'Rallying For Victory 2024' held at his residence in Elmina.

He advised the youth wing to desist from insults in their politicking so they guard against future regrets.



Matthew Attipoe, the Youth Organiser for KEEA, speaking to Class 91.3 FM's Nana Tawiah, said the meeting will go a long way to securing the party's victory in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



He promised to do twice more than his predecessors did for the constituency in the last elections.