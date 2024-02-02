I want to be your MP to bring more development to Awutu Senya West – Eugene Arhin

Eugene Arhin

Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency and NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Awutu Senya West Constituency aims to promote development in the area.

According to him, he is poised to create more



jobs for the thousands of unemployed youth in the constituency when given the opportunity.



He claimed that no political party has developed the Awutu Senya West constituency more than the NPP government.



He made the remarks when he appeared before Nananom, residents of Awutu Senya West Constituency, and asked them to support him and win the seat to develop the constituency.



“I am convinced that only the NPP can bring development to the constituency. Only when the NPP is in power does the constituency develop. The NPP has done a better job than any other party in developing the constituency.

I’ve dedicated myself to seeing the constituency grow. We should not vote for someone based on his or her party affiliation, but rather on their ability to develop the area. That is why I have resolved to oversee the development of the area. There is nothing more. If you help me, I will ensure the area’s development.”



As I speak with you, there is an exercise ongoing to register 5,000 people under the national health insurance scheme. That is phase one. Phase two will also see the registration of another 5,000. This will continue until the elections, and we are hopeful to register 20,000 people, he added.



Meanwhile, some of the Nananom expressed their gratitude to the candidate for some of the initiatives he had embarked on, including the construction of libraries in the constituency.



They wished him well and asked him to continue with his good work.