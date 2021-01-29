I was never Rawlings’s bodyguard – Afotey Agbo

Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo is the current Regent of Katamanso

Former MP for Kpone Katamanso, and now Regent for Katamansao, Joseph Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo has offered clarification on exactly what roles he played around the late former President Rawlings.

Responding to a question posed to him by Citi TV's Umaru Sanda Amadu on whether or not he was ever a bodyguard of Rawlings, he explained that he never was although he admits that his closeness to the bodyguards of President Rawlings gives credence to the suspicions that he was indeed one of them.



“I was never Rawlings’ bodyguard. I was with the bodyguards always around him so I was the only civilian who was with the bodyguards but who wasn’t a bodyguard,” he clarified.



At the age of 19, Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo was appointed as the June 4th Organizer for Tema, by President Rawlings, after which he served in other capacities under the regime of the late president while he was still in office.

The former president, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings died on November 12, 2020, after a short illness while on admission at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.



He was buried at the new Military Cemetary in Accra after a four-day ceremony to celebrate his life.



