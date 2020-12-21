I will join the NDC demonstrate if there's proof of rigging - NPP communicator

The NDC has been on a number of demonstrations citing electoral fraud

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s communication team, Padmore Baffour Agyapong has said that he will willingly join the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s demonstrations for EC to overturn the election results if only the party is able to present evidence that the election was rigged in favour of the ruling NPP.

In a panel discussion on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he said: “If the NDC presents evidence that shows that the election was rigged, I will join the NDC to demonstrate. That is if they present evidence to convince me that the election was rigged for NPP.



"Convince me with the data. But so far you have not given any evidence to convince me that the figures presented by the Electoral Commission were wrong. The EC has published all the sixteen regions’ results but which of the region has been contested by the NDC along with the pink sheets? That is how you convince people to go on the streets to demonstrate. But you don’t convince people to go on the street on the basis of ‘we are still looking into it but we have been cheated’ narrative”.



Padmore was insistent that even if the NDC is able to present numbers different from that collated by the EC, it had to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the numbers they have are really the true numbers and not concocted.

Last week, hundreds of supporters of the National Democratic Congress stormed the Electoral Commission’s head office demanding that the Commission declared John Mahama as the President-elect.



But what started as a peaceful protest turned violent when the supporters blocked the Accra-Kanda section of the road and set lorry tyres ablaze.