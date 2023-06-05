I will not repeat myself – Randy Abbey, Akomea clash again over playback of NPP promises

Broadcaster Dr. Randy Abbey has once again clashed with the former Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akomea, on live TV.

The two men clashed last week over the same issue, which was the continuous playback of promises and statements made by some prominent members of the NPP.



Nana Akomea, during the Good Morning Ghana programme on Friday, June 3, 2023, asked Dr. Randy Abbey, the host of the programme, to explain the rationale behind the playback of the video.



"The Mustapha Idris tape that you play, what is the point? I don't see any relevance in it," he queried.



Randy responded, saying he did not need to explain himself to Nana Akomea, a former minister and Member of Parliament.



"…it is not for your understanding, especially when you have decided not to understand. Because you have asked me this thing, two consecutive weeks off on air. You asked me on air; we had a discussion about it.

"I will not repeat myself Nana… we have thousands of viewers; you are just one of them. If you say that it is irrelevant, I will not keep giving you an understanding every week. It is like trying to wake up somebody who is pretending to be asleep," he said.



Nana Akomea kept insisting that the tapes that are played on the Good Morning Ghana programme are irrelevant.



Watch the clash in the video below:







Meanwhile, watch a snippet of GhanaWeb TV's latest program that focuses mainly on Everyday People below:









You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:

















IB/FNOQ