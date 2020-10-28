I won’t take salary as president in my first term – Asiedu Walker

Independent presidential candidate, Kwame Asiedu Walker

Independent presidential candidate, Kwame Asiedu Walker has said he will forfeit his monthly stipends in his first year of office if he is voted into power in the upcoming December polls.

He believes presidents are well taken care of by the state and there are more worthy ventures to use his presidential stipends for.



According to him, there is no reason for presidents to demand monthly salaries when they are capable of living well without it.



He said, “President is well taken care of by facto, he drives a vehicle that is well taken care of by the government, he gets fuel that is provided by government, his travels are covered…the tax payers’ are footing all those bills. So, I don’t see the reason why if you’re able or capable on your own strength, you should demand a salary…”



Mr Walker mentioned charity works, including aid to the disabled, orphanages, aged as some areas he’ll divert his presidential stipends to if he becomes president.

“I have made it clear that I will not take that salary. I’ll rather actually help in donating it to a needy course. Some charity works, they’re so many hospitals in this country, orphanages, people without food, the disabled, the aged who need help...,” he said in an interaction with 3news posted on his official Facebook page



Kwame Asiedu Walker is the only independent candidate in this year’s presidential elections. He is number 12 on the ballot paper and hopes to occupy the helm of affairs with his running mate Jacob Osei Yeboah.







