IWD: Women are strongest when we cheer each other on – Jomoro MP

Dorcas Afo Toffey MP for Jomoro

Member of Parliament for Jomoro Dorcas Affo Toffey has extended good wishes to Ghanaian women as the world marks International Women’s Day.

The Ghanaian female politician believes that the success of every woman should be an inspiration to others.



Sourcing a quote from Serena Willaims, the MP stated that women are the strongest when they cheer each other on.



International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call …



Dorcas Affo-Toffey ran for President of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2020 and received 24,356 votes.



She defeated incumbent MP Paul Essien, who received 19,889 votes, to win the Jomoro seat.

Affo-Tottey was sworn in as the Member of Parliament for the Jomoro Constituency in the 8th Parliament of Ghana’s 4th Republic on January 7, 2021. She is a member of Parliament’s Gender and Children Committee and the Lands and Forestry Committee.



Her victory was challenged in court, but the court upheld her election as MP.



Dorcas Affo-eligibility Toffey’s was recently challenged in the Sekondi High Court.



The court ruled that because she applied for and received a Ghanaian passport, she automatically lost her Ivorian nationality.



The court also stated that under Ivorian law, once the MP obtained a Ghanaian passport, she ceased to be an Ivorian and thus there was no need for her to formally renounce her Ivorian citizenship, as argued by the petitioners.