If I had US$1m in my house I wouldn’t sleep – Sefa Kayi reacts to Cecilia Dapaah’s stolen ‘millions’

Host of Kokrokoo on Peace FM, Kwami Sefa Kayi has stated that there is some legitimacy in the concerns being raised around the monies allegedly stolen from the home of former Minister for Sanitation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

Speaking on the Monday, July 24, 2023, edition of his program, he noted that the incident under the circumstance has gained public attention due to “perception and optics.”



He noted that while the reaction would have been different if the same amount had been discovered or went missing in the home of some individuals, the case of the minister has turned out to be different due to her position.



“If it was said that a million dollars had been found in the house of my bosses Despite or Ofori Sarpong or Tobinco or Ibrahim Mahama, it would not be a surprise to anyone because we know them as businessmen and that brings us back to perception and optics,” he said.



While making his point, Nana Freduah who was a guest on the program suggested that it would not be farfetched for Sefa Kayi to have a million dollars at home.



While hopeful of making such an amount in the future, the journalist noted that having such an amount at home would give him sleepless nights.

“I pray I make some but I don’t have such an amount… if such amount exists in my home, I won’t sleep!” he exclaimed.



News of a minister of state losing cash sums amounting to US$1m, €300,000 and GHc350,000; sent shock waves across the Ghanaian society starting Friday morning, July 21,2023; when the Chronicle Newspaper broke the story.



This is where the woes of Cecilia Abena Dapaah, then Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, started.



She had, along with the husband, lodged a formal complaint based on which police prepared a charge sheet for two former employees (house helps) accusing them of stealing and dissipating some of the stolen sums.



The incident which was recently reported in the news has resulted the minister announcing her resignation from office while the Office of Special Prosecutor on Monday, July 24, 2023, placed her under arrest.

The OSP on Monday announced that Madam Dapaah was being investigated for corruption and corruption related offences.







GA/SARA