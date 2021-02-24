If you keep giving elaborate answers, we’ll be here for 24 hours – Muntaka to Jinapor

Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak

A funny moment was witnessed during the vetting of the Ministerial nominee for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor; when Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak jokingly expressed concern over the nominee’s desire to give comprehensive answers to every question.

Jinapor who was answering questions from the Member of Parliament for Odododiodio Constituency, Nii Lante Vanderpuye on some land issues, quoted some Supreme Court rulings to back his point.



Nii Lante Vanderpuye asked why government does not return lands to its allodial owners after it has been used for the purpose for which it was leased.



Muntaka who is a member of the Appointments Committee observed that Jinapor had preference for elaborate answers instead of short and concise ones.

He therefore appealed to him to be brief in his responses in order to save the committee some time for the other two nominees lined up for the day.



“The way the nominee wants to elaborately answer questions, we may do 24 hours on him alone. So if he can reduce the answers, it will be good. If he answers the questions this way, we are likely to vet only him today.”



Jinapor responded positively but remarked that his elaborate responses on the matter is due to the delicate nature of the topic.