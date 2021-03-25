'If you’ve multiple houses, cars, 'it's not too much' to gift some to your pastor, his family – Agyinasare

Presiding Bishop of Perez Chapel International, Charles Agyinasare

Bishop Charles Agyinasare has said it should be too much of a bother for church members who own multiple properties and cars to share those material blessings with their pastor, his spouse and children.

“As God blesses you materially and financially, so must you share with your pastor what God is blessing you with”, he taught his congregation at the Perez Dome on Sunday, 21 March 2021.



The Presiding Bishop of Perez Chapel International said: “It is not in every church you attend that you would continue to flourish; and, so, as you do flourish, you must remember your prophet”.



“If we have sown unto you spiritual things, is it a great thing if we shall reap your carnal things?” he quoted 1 Corinthians 9:11 as saying.



“Paul is arguing that when we sow spiritual things (the word, prayer and ministry) into your life, it is not a big thing if you share with us your natural goods. It is not right for you to prosper and for your pastor to remain poor”, Bishop Agyinasare noted.

He added: “God will judge church members who are doing well and are not taking care of their pastors adequately.”



“As the standard of a pastor’s church rises, so must the members see to it that the financial and material reward of the pastor also change”, he argued.



Bishop Agyinasare observed: “Some church members started attending church when they had one car or house but now they have multiple cars and houses”.



“It is not too much to say, ‘My prophet, this is yours’. The change must affect his salary, home, clothing, and children’s education. Sowing financial seeds in the life of your man of God prepares you for your harvest”, he said.