There is no contract between church members and their pastors – Pastor replies Agyinasare

The Head Pastor of Zion Praise Chapel, Bishop Michael Owusu has stated his disagreement with the founder and leader of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare over his recent comment on the need for church members to take care of the welfare of their pastors.

Bishop Agyinasare during his Sunday, March 21, 2021, Church service told his members to handsomely reward their pastors for the work they do.



According to the Bishop, it is very wrong for church members, especially the wealthy to enjoy their wealth without ensuring the comfort of their pastors.



However, speaking in an interview with Oman Channel, Prophet Michael Owusu has stressed that the spiritual help and guidance pastors give to their flock does not in any way amount to a contractual agreement that requires reciprocity from church members.



“First of all, it is very satisfying for a pastor to help his members, it proves the power of God in you. Secondly, there is no person that God has truly called that he does not bless financially. People give birth and take care of their children but then the children fail to take care of them. Sometimes your help comes from external sources. Again, indeed the bible in Luke 38-39 admonishes that there is blessing in giving more than receiving. But the moment someone comes to you for spiritual guidance and you are able to help, it doesn’t become a contract between you two,” he stated.



Explaining his point, Bishop Owusu said church members equally channel their resources into doing other deeds such as helping the poor and the needy and thus their focus must not be on the pastor alone.

“You are a shepherd who is supposed to take care of your flock. If every church member is going to buy you luxury or take care of you where are you going to keep all the things you’ll accumulate? What is important is that we teach our members that there’s more blessing in giving than in receiving,” he added.



Citing evidence from the Bible, Bishop Owusu again posited that Jesus after healing 10 leppers had to contend with ingratitude as only one of them came back to show appreciation hence pastors do not need to fret over their members not giving to them.



