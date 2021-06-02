‘We need problem solvers to end dumsor, compete globally’ - Bishop Agyinasare

Bishop Charles Agyinasare, General Overseer of Perez Dome

The General Overseer of Perez Dome Bishop Charles Agyinasare has challenged Ghanaians especially our leaders to be problem solvers.

The respected man of God said we have seen examples in the past where we had problem-solvers who had a vision for the country and if we follow these examples, we will have people who will solve our problems.



He recounted how the late Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was thinking about Atomic energy when he was in power.



This made Nkrumah build the Atomic Energy Department to help develop nuclear energy in those days.



He said the plan was to make Ghana have different sources of energy and not only depend on the Akosombo dam.



The man of God indicated the vision of Nkrumah shows that we can be problem solvers if we put our minds to it.

He said 60 years ago, Kwame Nkrumah built a dam that was thought not to be necessary but today, it cannot take care of us and we are having dumsor for several years.



He said: “almost 60 years ago, Kwame Nkrumah was thinking about atomic energy for Ghana. He built the Atomic Energy Department and machines that were going to give us nuclear energy those days so that we will not just depend on Akosombo Dam. I mean, this is 60 years ago. So it means that we can be problem solvers.”



“Sixty years ago, Kwame Nkrumah built a dam that was thought not necessary. Now the Akosombo Dam cannot even take care of us.”



He further averred that we need business people who will compete on the world markets.



He was preaching on the theme “The Anointing for Impact”, on Sunday, May 30, 2021.

His preaching on was premised on seven pillars be said we need people to help solve the challenges confronting the nation.



These pillars he identified as government, religion, family, arts, entertainment, and sports, economy, education and media.



He said we need the anointing of God to help solve the problems of this generation and the generation yet unborn.