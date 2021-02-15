If you want accountability from EC, go to Parliament - Nana B tells Mahama

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

The National Youth Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B has chided NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama for asking the EC chair, Jean Mensa to mount the witness box in the ongoing election petition hearing at the Supreme Court.

He posited that Jean Mensa has presented everything on the elections to the Supreme Court and the Court has published them on their website, hence, there’s no need for Jean Mensa to testify in the ongoing case.



According to Nana B, if John Dramani Mahama needs accountability, then he should summon the Jean Mensa in parliament since the NDC has a high number in parliament.



In an interview with Peace FM monitored by GhanaWeb, the NPP youth organizer said, “Jean Mensa has explained everything. She has accounted for everything and if you go to the Supreme Court’s website, you’ll find it there. The Court has even made a judgment on that. There is only one law. We don’t have laws for people who occupy public office and for common people.”

“If all we wanted is accountability then we are at the wrong forum. We should have gone to Parliament. Parliament is where we have the MPs who represent the people. The NDC have a good number in Parliament so they could have written to the Speaker and asked him to summon the EC chair so that she accounts to the people. Here, we are at the court of law so we don’t have a law for Jean Mensa and a law for others,” he added



On Thursday, February 11, 2021, the Supreme Court ruled that it cannot compel Jean Mensa, the witness of the first respondent for the Electoral Commission and, Mr Peter Mac Manu, the witness of the second respondent, President Nana Akufo-Addo, to mount the witness box.



