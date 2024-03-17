Internet disruptions vindicate Bawumia's digitalisation drive - Franklin Cudjoe

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Franklin Cudjoe

The President of the Policy Think Tank, IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has stated that the recent internet disruptions indicate how imperative Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s digitalisation is to the nation.

He noted that people will appreciate the digitalization drive embarked on by Dr. Bawumia, especially at a moment when the country, together with other West African nations, has been faced with internet disruptions that have taken a toll on businesses.



The president of IMANI Africa admonished the vice president and his team to consider a transparent framework that will aid the country in getting a partnership to provide satellite technology for communication to avoid internet disruptions in the future.



“The reported cuts in underground fibre optic cables and the lack of Internet access tell how the Internet is almost equal to blood. Surely you appreciate Bawumia's digitalisation drive. Now his team should be thinking about a transparent framework that encourages true public-private partnership in the provision of satellite technology for communication.



"Nothing like SUBAH, KELNI GVG, and jocular clever scams like the location apps when Google exists,” Franklin wrote on his Facebook page and was sighted by GhanaWeb.



He made the statement on the back of recent cuts in undersea fibre optic cables, which have significantly impacted mobile network operations since March 14, leading to widespread internet outages across the nation.



The National Communications Authority (NCA) has served notice to the public that the four subsea cables from Ghana to Europe through Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal are still out of service.

The outfit has also indicated that it will take about five weeks for the internet issues to be resolved and return to normalcy.



