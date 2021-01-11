Invasion of the military cannot be swept under the carpet - Dr. Apaak

Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Abas Apaak has called for a probe into the invasion of the military into the Chamber of Parliament on January 7, when the MPs were in the process of electing a Speaker.

The legislator says the invasion of the military was a threat to Ghana’s democracy and the NDC’s side of the house and should be swept under the carpet.



He said the NPP’s side were seated comfortably even when the soldiers walked but proceeded to the side of the NDC, an indication that they were brought in to intimidate the NDC MPs.



This he alleged was part of the plot by the NPP to help them steal the election of the Speaker.



“Truth is that before the military trooped into the Chamber both sides were seated. And if they came into breakup komini, why is it that when they entered and both sides were seated, they were proceeding to our NDC side? That was why our side decided to meet them in the middle.



Anyone who saw the proceedings will confirm that the NPP side was comfortably seated when we rose to challenge the invasion of the August Chamber by the military. What did the NPP side know? Is it not obvious that they invited them and is that not why they want the abomination overlooked?

There must be a probe whether Yaw Buaben Asamoa and his elk like it or not. You bring in military to intimidate us so that you can steal a mandate and you think it should just pass, na big fat lie bro!”



Read the full post below:



Folks, you see why I can’t cool down. We can’t sweep the invasion of Parliament by the military under the carpet.



Have you noticed how NPP folks are busy justifying this unjustified abomination: they acted professionally; they entered on their own because they felt the MPs elect were a danger to themselves; they came in because our democracy was at risk; they came into the chamber to restore calm.



I remain a citizen!



Dr. Clement Apaak



M.P, Builsa South