Is that responsible leadership? - Randy Abbey takes on NPP's Kingsley Nyarko over govt's borrowing

Dr Randy Abbey, the host of Good Morning Ghana took on the Member of Parliament of Nhyiaeso constituency, Dr Kingsley Nyarko over the record of the Akufo-Addo government.

In defence of President Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address on March 8, 2023, Dr Kingsley Nyarko touted the government’s achievement in the areas of infrastructure, and energy, among others.



In the area of road construction, Dr Kingsley Nyarko said “In the midst of COVID government continues to build roads and interchanges. The government has delivered on social contract to the people.



Dr Kingsley Nyarko justified President Akufo-Addo’s over-emphasized claim that the twin disasters of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war impeded Ghana’s economic strides.



“The point the president was trying to make was that the twin disasters of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine war also contributed to where we are. This is because before these two events happened, the government had made progress”.



But Randy Abbey reasoned that it is untenable to attribute Ghana’s debt situation to the aforementioned event.



“I am just saying for anybody who will blame our debt situation on COVID, I am yet to be convinced by the date. Any government can come and say this is what Ghana needs so I’m going to borrow and provide what the country needs irrespective of the consequences and implications.

“Any government at all can decide that this is the most Ghanaians need. Go and take as many loans as you can to provide those things and damn the consequences and when the consequences hit us show them evidence of what you used the money for. Is that responsible leadership? Is that how you run a country”.



President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, March 7, 2023, fulfilled his constitutional mandate by addressing parliament about the current state of the nation under his stewardship.



The president emphasized that but for COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, the country was headed in the right direction in terms of overall development.



But according to the opposition minority, Ghana has suffered and continues to suffer from what they deem to be the incompetence of the current government.







