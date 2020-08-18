General News

Israel presents Renewable Energy Solution to University of Cape Coast

Amb. Shani Cooper with UCC Management Team including Vice-Chancellor Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampongin

A unique Israeli solution for renewable energy was presented on Tuesday, 11 August 2020, by the Ambassador of Israel, H. E. Shani Cooper, to the University of Cape Coast.

The ambassador called on the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampongin to strengthen the academic relations between the state of Israel and the University for a possible innovative collaboration such as “HomeBioGas” which was donated by the embassy and the Israeli company.



The Homebiogas product is an Israeli renewable energy innovation designed to generate energy from liquid waste materials.



It works by using bacteria that break down organic waste in a naturally occurring process, while releasing energy that is stored and harnessed by the facility, finally made into cooking gas.



At the meeting, H. E. Shani Cooper, Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone said that the HomeBioGas solution is an example for the integrating between innovation and science, academia and business and expressed her joy to promote academic and innovation cooperation between the State of Israel and the University.



She said “we dedicate a lot to educational connections and we are eager to strengthen the relations between Israel and the University of Cape Coast.”





On his part, Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong expressed gratitude to the embassy for the presentation of the of the Homebiogas.



He also indicated that “although the University of Cape Coast was set up to be a leader in teacher education, it is now expanding its mandate to the agricultural, health and entrepreneurial sectors.” This he emphasized opens the University up for more partnerships that will position the institution to become a highly entrepreneurial learning centre.





Source: Embassy of Israel to Ghana, Liberia & Sierra Leone

