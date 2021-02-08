‘It has never happened before, EC sacked me from strong room’ - Rojo tells court

Robert Joseph Mettle-Nunoo is testifying via video link

Third witness for the petitioner in the ongoing election petition hearing, Robert Joseph Mettle-Nunoo has told the Supreme Court that he was sacked by the Electoral Commission from the national collation center known as the strong room.

Mettle-Nunoo is under cross examination after the court resumed sitting today. Whiles responding to questions put by the EC’s lawyer, he noted that he had left the strong room twice during his stay at the premises.



He, however, did not state which official specifically threw him out of the room.



“The first time I left the strong room was when the EC sacked me from the strong room. That was the first time I left the room. The EC sacked me from the strong room. It has never happened before. In previous elections I stayed there for 72 hours.

“I left the strongroom the second time to seek audience with the electoral commissioner. It was somewhere between 3 o’clock and 4 o’clock,” he added.



The EC lawyer’s cross examination which lasted over an hour sought to get responses to a range of issues – from Rojo’s knowledge of the electoral laws and his experiences in the strong room as an official protecting the interest of the petitioner.



The petition was lodged before the court by petitioner former president John Dramani Mahama, following the December 2020 presidential polls. The respondents are the Electoral Commission and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as first and second respondents respectively.