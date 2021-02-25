It’s sad Mahama dragged us to court over harmless mistake – EC’s lawyers

Lawyers of the Electoral Commission (EC) in the ongoing election petition hearing have wondered why NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama dragged the Electoral Commission to the Supreme Court over a petty mistake.
According to a myjoyonline report, the EC’s lawyers said the mistake the EC Chair, Jean Mensa made during the declaration of the election results was harmless and had no consequences on the outcome of the results.
They furthered that the petitioner (John Dramani Mahama) has failed to present evidence to challenge the election results declared by the Returning Officer (Jean Mensa) on December 9, 2020.
The EC’s lawyers, therefore, called on the court to dismiss the petitioner’s case.
John Dramani Mahama filed a petition to reject the outcome of the election. He averred that neither he nor his main contender, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo obtained more than 50% of the valid votes cast.
Meanwhile, the Apex court on Monday announced it will deliver judgment on the election petition Thursday, March 4, 2021.
