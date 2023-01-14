It’s too late to quit; you’re part of the mess – Mahama tells resigning ministers

Former President John Dramani Mahama says it is “pointless” for Akufo-Addo’s Ministers to be exiting government amid a turbulent period for the country.
“It must be a relief for those deserting the ship,” Mr. Mahama noted but says it’s too late to save an unblemished reputation.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration has been hit by a barrage of resignations lately, especially by some political figures who want to take a shot at becoming the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party.
Alan Kyerematen, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto both resigned from their positions as Ministers for Trade and Agric respectively. There are more to come, political watchers say.
However, the 2020 Flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the Ministers resigned after realizing their “boat is heading for disaster.”
He maintained they are stepping down to avoid shame as Ghana’s economy slumps into a deep crisis.
“They’ll try hard not to be part of the mess we are in, but let’s not forget the parts they all played,” he wrote in a tweet on Friday.
