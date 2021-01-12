It was a ‘tactical blunder’, I'm shocked Prof Oquaye lost by only 2 votes – Kwesi Pratt

Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Prof Mike Oquaye lost the Speakership position to Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Bagbin on January 7, 2021.

Even though the NPP side in Parliament claim the position was handed to Alban Bagbin on consensus, the NDC insist he (Bagbin) won by 138 votes against Prof Ocquaye's 136.



Reacting to this, the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr says he was surprised Prof Ocquaye lost by only 2 votes.



"I’m surprised he lost by that small margin, because from the things I was hearing the expectation was that he was going to lose with as many as 10 votes," he stated.

According to him, the NPP should not have nominated him especially with his 'physical condition'; adding it was a 'tactical blunder'.



"I can't believe . . . who doesn’t know that his physical condition was a challenge to the job of a Speaker? Show him a little respect by allowing him to go home and rest; he was pushed into the contest and are you surprised that he couldn't win? If I were an NPP MP, I won't vote for him . . ." he added while speaking during a panel discussion on Panafrican TV.



