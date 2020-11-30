'It will be an abomination to allow NPP bury Rawlings' - Brogya Genfi

Late Former President Jerry John Rawlings

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Brogya Gyenfi says it will be sacrilegious for Ghanaians to re-elect the Akufo-Addo led administration to bury former President Jerry John Rawlings.

According to the former NDC Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser, from all indications, the late Rawlings will be buried after the 2020 general elections.



He said if Ghanaians retain the NPP government in power, the country will be further denied the principles of probity and accountability as the party is saddled with corruption.



“Even though we have not yet heard from the family on the burial date for JJR, it is obvious the burial will happen after the elections. The sacrilegious mistake Ghanaians will commit against the soul and memory of President Rawlings is to allow him to be buried by the Mother Serpent of Corruption. That will mean burying JJR together with the principles he stood for – Probity, Accountability, and Social Justice,” he said in a post he shared on Facebook.









