JJ Rawlings’ views about Prof. Ahwoi’s ‘Working with Rawlings’ book

Former President Jerry John Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings says his image and that of his beloved wife Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings have been sullied by Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi through his controversial book ‘Working with Rawlings’.

In a statement signed by Kobina Andoh Amoakwa, Rawlings, the Founder of the opposition NDC sought to address some misconceptions in the book, especially regarding his wife’s vice-presidential ambition when Prof. John Evans Atta-Mills was made the presidential candidate.



“It must be stated that the claim by named persons in the book that Nana Konadu at a meeting with Professor Mills requested for the Vice-Presidential [sic] slot is an outright fabrication. Nana Konadu never requested, indicated nor discussed with any individual an intention or desire to be the running-mate to Vice-President Mills,” Rawlings’ statement said.



He explained that the book is “unfortunately riddled with countless fabrications and assumptions ascribed to said individuals who were thought to have more honour”.



The statement further said that Rawlings had a very good relationship with Atta-Mills, including during the latter’s tenure of office as President of the Republic of Ghana.



“They interacted several times via telephone and met a few times either at the Ridge residence or the Castle, Osu, and at all times they treated each other with utmost respect. These meetings were at the behest of President Mills, so it is difficult to reconcile the so-called bitterness that Ahwoi portrays in his book to the reality of the relationship between Rawlings and Mills,” the statement read.

Rawlings noted that Prof Ahwoi’s book lacks credibility because some of the characters in the book have written rejoinders “to disassociate themselves from the comments in the book”.



Prof. Ahwoi’s book, Rawlings explained, has no aim of serving history with facts because it uses an opportunistic and calculated attempt to ridicule him and his wife, “using the personality of the late President John Atta Mills as the bait”.



“From the inception, the author has harboured his own parochial agenda which clashed naturally with the integrity and accountability of Rawlings. Those of such ilk will continue [.....] to rewrite history [for] their selfish ends, but discerning minds will no longer be reticent of nor [.....] tolerate such political trickery and subterfuge,” the statement went on.



“The truth is a debt owed to the memory of the departed as well as current and future generations. The true legacy of the PNDC into the NDC under President Jerry John Rawlings is one that ought to be acknowledged if there exists the Fourth Republic that has endured.”

